Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairmanship should be independent and not feel threatened by the change of government.

Reacting to the decision by President Haakinde Hichilema not to renew the contract of Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice-Chairperson Emily Sikazwe, Mr Changala told a local radio station QFM that only then will true evolution of democracy show and avised President Hichilema not take pleasure in his latest decision not to renew the contracts of ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu and his vice Emily Sikazwe as this will raise questions on the credibility of the next people he will appoint.

Mr Changala said that as welcome as the none renewal of the contracts might be, the development highlights the serious challenges faced between the institutions of governance and the executive.

Mr Changala said that the action taken by the president will raise questions on the credibility of the people he will appoint to the said positions and whether they are not his pawns and inclined to the new dawn administration.

Mr Changala further stated that the ECZ is supposed to be independent without any due influence from any arm of government, but the fact that the ECZ heads are appointed by the Republican president makes the job security of tenure and independence of the institution questionable.

This week President Hakainde Hichilema notified Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice-Chairperson Emily Sikazwe of their expiration of contracts and non-renewal of tenure.

President Hichilema said that the decision has been made in the exercise of the power vested in him under section 4 (3) of the Electoral Commission Amendment Act number 5 of 2019.

According to a statement made available to the media by the Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya, the Head of State thanked the two for their dedicated service to the country and has wished them well in their future endeavours.

Justice Chulu was appointed ECZ Chairperson in 2015 and has held the position for the last seven years, while Dr. Sikazwe has served as Vice Chairperson for two years, following her appointment in 2020.