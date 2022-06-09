Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia chairmanship should be independent and not feel threatened by the change of government.
Reacting to the decision by President Haakinde Hichilema not to renew the contract of Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice-Chairperson Emily Sikazwe, Mr Changala told a local radio station QFM that only then will true evolution of democracy show and avised President Hichilema not take pleasure in his latest decision not to renew the contracts of ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu and his vice Emily Sikazwe as this will raise questions on the credibility of the next people he will appoint.
Mr Changala said that as welcome as the none renewal of the contracts might be, the development highlights the serious challenges faced between the institutions of governance and the executive.
Mr Changala said that the action taken by the president will raise questions on the credibility of the people he will appoint to the said positions and whether they are not his pawns and inclined to the new dawn administration.
Mr Changala further stated that the ECZ is supposed to be independent without any due influence from any arm of government, but the fact that the ECZ heads are appointed by the Republican president makes the job security of tenure and independence of the institution questionable.
This week President Hakainde Hichilema notified Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice-Chairperson Emily Sikazwe of their expiration of contracts and non-renewal of tenure.
President Hichilema said that the decision has been made in the exercise of the power vested in him under section 4 (3) of the Electoral Commission Amendment Act number 5 of 2019.
According to a statement made available to the media by the Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya, the Head of State thanked the two for their dedicated service to the country and has wished them well in their future endeavours.
Justice Chulu was appointed ECZ Chairperson in 2015 and has held the position for the last seven years, while Dr. Sikazwe has served as Vice Chairperson for two years, following her appointment in 2020.
My take too. Next Constitution Review must look at this and powers of the presidency.
This was a known issue
In Zambia even straight forward issues are exaggerated, the two commissioners were saving on a contractual basis and this is not new, it happens in Government, NGO’s, the UN the Corporate world etc, their contracts came to an end, what is so difficult to appreciate about that? There were other people in those positions before the corrupt, incompetent and violent Pf and that Lungu came, so what is special about the two, are they the only qualified Zambians? In Zambia we don’t pay attention to facts, all the time we believe in petty conjecture, their contracts expired period get this into your greasy heads. Does anyone remember how lazy Lungu fired B.O.Z Governor Kalyalya whose contract was still subsisting?
Positioning himself to make sure he wins 2026 elections, seeing that chances are dwindling.
#3 You are the one who doesn’t pay attention to facts. The article is not about contract it about job security. The new Government has terminated even those who had not completed their contracts….a fact you didn’t pay attention to. You have only mentioned Kalyalya forgetting that your party has fired hundreds of civil servants in its ten months in office.
Cut the crap …………
Issau chulu was a PF cader…………
He was in lungus pocket…………
The amounts of marked ballot papers found abandoned in streets when it became clear rigging won’t work and the disgracefull silence of chulu when opposition were being barred from campaigns should be an indication of how compromised chulu was………
Pungwa will appoint his cronies, just like he has done with the JCC.
Issau chulu was not sacked in the first week of the new GRZ because at the 11 th hour , he realised lungu and PF might not win, he…………
Acted hounerbly as his job entails……..
By all rights he should have been sacked…….
Esau Chulu is good riddance from ECZ. Judge Chulu is a fraud – he declared false results in Lundazi in 2016, declared more results than the registered voters in Lundazi district. He should have gone years ago – disgraceful judge.