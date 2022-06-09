9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 9, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Fire destroys a house in Kanchibiya Town

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Fire destroys a house in Kanchibiya Town
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A three bedroomed  house in Chalabesa area of Kanchibiya Town , Muchinga Province, has been gutted by fire destroying property worth thousands of Kwacha.

Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa confirms the development saying the inferno started around 11:30 hours yesterday.

Mr Chilekwa says the cause of the inferno is yet to be established but preliminary investigations indicates that the fire may have been caused by an electrical shock.

Mr. Chilekwa disclosed that the house belonging to Mr Paul Chanda’s family  caught fire while the owners were away attending a funeral in the neigbourhood.

“ Most of the household property worth thousands of Kwacha has been totally destroyed especially in the sitting room where the fire is believed to have started from, “ he said.

Quick response by the community prevented  the inferno from spreading to other rooms and thus left some of the properties intact.

Meanwhile, Lubaleshe Ward Development Committee Chairperson Silvestern Mulenga has called on Kanchibiya Town Council to serious consider procuring fire engines as well in readiness for any inferno in the near future.

Mr. Mulenga since appeal to Council to quicken  the process of establishing and equipping the fire department in Kanchibiya.

“Am happy that no life was lost in the inferno,” said Mr. Mulenga.

And  the owner of the house,  Chanda Pau, has since appealed to government and well-wishers to assist him to rehabilitate his house that has been destroyed.
“The loss that I have incurred is too much for me to manage,” Mr. Chanda lamented.

Previous articleZambia Police intensify in house training

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Fire destroys a house in Kanchibiya Town

A three bedroomed  house in Chalabesa area of Kanchibiya Town , Muchinga Province, has been gutted by fire destroying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police intensify in house training

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Zambia Police Service says it has intensified workshops on policing so that its staff could start carrying their duties professionally to satisfaction of...
Read more

The low utilization of Constituency Development Fund worries Government

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The government has expressed concern about the low utilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Acting Secretary to the Treasury Mukuli Chikuba...
Read more

ERB OKs new ZESCO/CEC power deal

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Energy Regulation Board has approved the new bulk supply agreement to be entered into between CEC and ZESCO. In a notice issued by CEC,...
Read more

Political parties file in for the Lumbo ward in Mongu

Economy Support Editor - 2
Three political parties have successfully filed in their nomination papers for the Lumbo ward by-election in Mongu central constituency slated for June 30, 2022. United...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.