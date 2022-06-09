The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has charged that the UPND Government’s crusade against corruption is vindictive and selective.

EFF Secretary General Changala Siame has cited the recent arrest of PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM over allegations of Conflict of Interest and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime as a typical example of a vindictive fight against corruption.

GBM appeared in court yesterday for counts he faces of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and conflict of interest involving millions of Kwachas and thousands of dollars respectively.

He has since been granted bail of K300, 000 by the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

GBM was yesterday arrested by a joint investigations team and charged with 8 counts of Conflict of Interest and 19 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In a media statement, Mr. Siame said President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is not in a moral position to raise issues of conflict of interest on GBM.

“We would like to categorically state that as Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF, we have zero tolerance to corruption. However, the approach by the UPND government towards the combat of corruption is somehow vindictive, subjective and selective.President Hakainde Hichilema, he is not in the moral position to raise issues of conflict of interest on Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba-GBM. When President Hakainde Hichilema was the Liquidator for Mosi o tunya Intercontinental Hotel now Sun Hotel, he sold the hotel and became the shareholder and the Director thereof. Did he raise the issue of conflict interest? Is this not pure hypocrisy at the core?”

“As Economic Freedom Fighters we demand that the President tell the nation why he never declared interest when he subsequently became a Director of Sun Hotel. This was during a time he was preserved with the responsibility of valuation and solicitation for a buyer for Mosi O tunya Intercontinental hotel. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Let us desist from victimizing the opposition political leaders,” Mr. Siame said

“Besides, GMB committed these alleged offenses in the reign of President Michael Chilufya Sata. Does it mean President Hakainde Hichilema had amnesia during this time when he picked GBM as his running mate in the Presidential elections in 2016? These issues raised on GBM are not new allegations. These issues have hinged on his neck for some time now. President Hakainde Hichilema, who claims to have a methodical approach to issues, could not claim of not having hindsight over these matters, unless someone would say he does not pay attention to information background when appointing people in position,” he said.

Mr. Siame said every citizen is equal before the law just as President Hakainde Hichilema is.

“However, what is interesting here is issues of principles being brought to question. If indeed the President Hakainde Hichilema is a person of principles, he could have declared interest in the case Mosi O tunya Intercontinental Hotel and he would have never welcomed GBM in his party and later on appoint him his running mate. Nelson Mandela once said, “Anybody who changes his principle depending on whom he is dealing with is not fit to lead.”As Economic Freedom Fighters EFF we believe that everyone is equal before the law just as President Hakainde Hichilema. As Economic Freedom Fighters we believe, wherever we want to go, our feet shall take us there. We have hope that refuses to die,” Mr. Siame said.