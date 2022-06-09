The Forum for African Traditional Authority of Zambia (FATAZA) has revealed that Zambian royal establishments will converge in Lusaka in October 2022, to share developmental knowledge from all the 288 chiefdoms in Zambia.

FATAZA General Secretary Chief Ishima Sanken’i the sixth of Zambezi district in North-western province, said chiefs in Zambia are custodians of natural resources and other wealth but have lagged behind in development.

ZANIS reports that Chief Ishima disclosed that the traditional leaders will also use the meeting to share information about development activities taking place in their individual chiefdoms.

He said this when FATAZA and Overland Mission, paid a courtesy call on Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga at his office today.

The traditional leader further said the spiritual meeting will also accord chiefs an opportunity to dispel the notion that palaces are places of witchcraft.

He explained that traditional leaders are Christians who also fear God and cherish his guidance.

Chief Ishima explained that development will be easy to achieve if all traditional leaders seek guidance from God.

And Overland Mission President, Philip Smethurst, said the meeting will attract traditional leaders and other stakeholders from within Zambia and other countries.

Overland Mission is a Christian organisation set to organise the King of Kings celebration meeting for royal establishments in Lusaka.