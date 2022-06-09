9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 9, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Zambian traditional leaders to converge in October

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Zambian traditional leaders to converge in October
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Forum for African Traditional Authority of Zambia (FATAZA) has revealed that Zambian royal establishments will converge in Lusaka in October 2022, to share developmental knowledge from all the 288 chiefdoms in Zambia.

FATAZA General Secretary Chief Ishima Sanken’i the sixth of Zambezi district in North-western province, said chiefs in Zambia are custodians of natural resources and other wealth but have lagged behind in development.

ZANIS reports that Chief Ishima disclosed that the traditional leaders will also use the meeting to share information about development activities taking place in their individual chiefdoms.

He said this when FATAZA and Overland Mission, paid a courtesy call on Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga at his office today.

The traditional leader further said the spiritual meeting will also accord chiefs an opportunity to dispel the notion that palaces are places of witchcraft.

He explained that traditional leaders are Christians who also fear God and cherish his guidance.

Chief Ishima explained that development will be easy to achieve if all traditional leaders seek guidance from God.

And Overland Mission President, Philip Smethurst, said the meeting will attract traditional leaders and other stakeholders from within Zambia and other countries.

Overland Mission is a Christian organisation set to organise the King of Kings celebration meeting for royal establishments in Lusaka.

Previous articleERB OKs new ZESCO/CEC power deal
Next articleThe low utilization of Constituency Development Fund worries Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

About Dividing the Country:Policy of Preventing Zambians from Applying for jobs in any part of the country should stop

By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. A few days ago, Southern Province Minister; Cornelious Mweetwa announced that he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mansa Shopping complex set for completion in August

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Palsana Investments Limited the company contracted to work on the Mansa shopping complex has disclosed that completion of the structure is expected in August...
Read more

Deplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Residents of Prisons Compound in Samfya Town , Luapula Province have expressed concern over the bad state of roads in the area, ...
Read more

Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee in the district. Mr Imasiku...
Read more

Two health posts in Kaoma constructed with CDF funds completed

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The government has completed the construction of two health posts and a market shelter all valued at K600,000 in Kaoma Central...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.