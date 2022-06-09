9.5 C
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Sports
Zesco United Commence 2022/23 Pre-Season Preparations

Zesco United commence pre-season training this Monday ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign that is tentatively set to kick off in late August.

The nine-time champions will kick-off their pre-season training at the Ndola base on June 13.

Zesco will spend the first fortnight in Ndola before packing their bag on June 26 to embark on a 10-day pre-season camp in Mongu.

At least six players are returning for pre-season with very little rust after thanks to 2023 AFCON qualifier duty in June.

Defender Shemmy Mayembe, goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase, midfielders Spencer Sautu and Kelvin Mubanga plus striker Enock Sakala were all away over the last three weeks on Chipolopolo duty.

The only foreigner who was also on national team assignment was defender Peter Mayang who is due back this weekend from AFCON duty with South Sudan.

But the Kenyan duo of goalkeeper Ian Otieno and striker Vincent Oburu had no international engagements because of Kenya’s current FIFA ban.

Zesco head into the 2022/2023 season seeking to reclaim the FAZ Super League title they abdicated to Red Arrows after finishing runners-up in the 2021/2022 campaign.

