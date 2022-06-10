9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 10, 2022
Economy
Coartem stolen in Nalolo

By Support Editor
About 20 boxes of COARTEM, have been stolen at Nalolo District Pharmacy Hub in Western province.

Unknown people, last weekend broke into the facility to steal the Malaria drugs, which are worth 5-hundred thousand kwacha.

A Pharmacist and a Security Guard at Muoyo District Health Office have been arrested in connection with the theft.

Nalolo District Commissioner, Namatama Mupo has confirmed the theft to ZANIS, saying the matter has been reported to police.

Ms Mupo has since appealed to Ministry of Health and cooperating partners to tighten security at Nalolo District Pharmacy Hub.

And Western Province Police Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame  has confirmed the arrest of the Pharmacist and a Security Guard, however saying investigations have continued.

