Feature Politics
Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka urges civil servants to deliver quality

Permanent Secretary Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka has advised civil servants in Lupososhi Town to be professional and deliver quality to people in the area.

Mr. Mucheleka says the new dawn government will not interfere with civil servants working in the Town because they play a vital role in bringing development in the area.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary who said this during a meeting held at the parliamentary office, encouraged civil servants desist from engaging in partisan politics as it was in the past regime.

Mr. Mucheleka said the civil servants should desist from engaging in partisan politics but to uphold the code of ethics in high esteem.

“ For the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to achieve meaningful development to be attain civil servants should save the people with patriotism and committed to their duty, “ he said.

The Permanent Secretary lamented that it is disheartening that since constituency development funds ( CDF ) were recently sent to Lupososhi it has not been spent on various community based projects, a situation he said has angered several communities.

And giving a vote of thanks, Lupososhi District Education Board Secretary, Belvin Mwale said that about 257 teachers would be recruited in Lupososhi of Northern Province.

Mr Mwale said the Town has had no challenges in the recruitment process because applicants were mainly sourced from Luwingu Town.

And District Commissioner Simon Mwenya told the permanent secretary working with other civil servants had secured a temporal house to be used as district administration.

Mr Mwenya appealed to senior heads of department in kasama to provide office equipment to their juniors working in Lupososhi Town.

