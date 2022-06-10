9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 10, 2022
Feature Politics
President Hichilema commends Copperbelt province for election victory

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked residents on the Copperbelt province for the overwhelming response accorded to him during the 2021 general elections.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema says he was not allowed to campaign in the region but the people on the Copperbelt province campaigned and give him a resounding victory.

Speaking in Kitwe today at Changanamai grounds, before embarking on a thanks giving roadshow in Kitwe district, Mr. Hichilema assured the people on the Copperbelt that he will work tirelessly for them, and improve their economic status.

“You the people of Copperbelt did a very big job, we are now here to work for you, we promised you that once you put us into office, we will work for you, l am also urging my ministers to pick up calls from people and address their problems,” He assured.

And President Hichilema re-assured residents that he will unlock the mines, stating that he has already started resolving the problems at Mopani and Konkola Copper mines.

President Hichilema has also directed mining companies to give business contracts to well deserving Zambians.

And on the Constituency Development Fund, President Hichilema urged Kitwe residents to ensure that all projects funded under CDF are carried out by Kitwe residents.

President Hakainde Hichilema is on a three day working visit to the Copperbelt.

HH with some of his cabinet Ministers for Transport and Energy

