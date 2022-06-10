President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is committed to maintaining its reputation as an advocate for a peaceful resolution of disputes, in various affected countries worldwide.

Speaking at State House this afternoon when Russian envoy, Azim Yarakhmedov called on him, President Hichilema said the country has since independence used dialogue to resolve differences with other countries worldwide, adding that his government will always advocate for peace, in line with the United Nations.

ZANIS reports that the President explained that countries should always use peace and dialogue in resolving disputes, adding that doing so fosters peace, development and job creation for the country.

“Zambia wishes to cooperate with all nations in the world, in keeping our world peaceful and stable, focusing on development.

As mentioned earlier, investment, trade and fighting poverty, creating jobs for our people, and looking after the disadvantaged communities, is a very important aspect for us as a nation,” he said.

Mr Hichilema also thanked Russia for hosting Zambian citizens and students alike in their country.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to the Russian Federation basically for taking care of Zambians living there, including students who are studying in Russia,” he added.

And President Hichilema reiterated his government’s economic diplomacy agenda.

“We reiterate our new government’s position that a lot of our relationships and foreign policy will be anchored on economic diplomacy, trade, investment and economy,” the President stressed.

And Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov said the two countries have enjoyed good bilateral relations for a long time.

Mr. Yarakhmedov who spoke through an interpreter, said his country is committed to enhancing cooperation in tourism, mining and agriculture sectors.

The duo thereafter held a closed-door meeting to discuss mutual issues.