9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 10, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia to help maintain world peace-HH

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia to help maintain world peace-HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is committed to maintaining its reputation as an advocate for a peaceful resolution of disputes, in various affected countries worldwide.

Speaking at State House this afternoon when Russian envoy, Azim Yarakhmedov called on him, President Hichilema said the country has since independence used dialogue to resolve differences with other countries worldwide, adding that his government will always advocate for peace, in line with the United Nations.

ZANIS reports that the President explained that countries should always use peace and dialogue in resolving disputes, adding that doing so fosters peace, development and job creation for the country.

“Zambia wishes to cooperate with all nations in the world, in keeping our world peaceful and stable, focusing on development.

As mentioned earlier, investment, trade and fighting poverty, creating jobs for our people, and looking after the disadvantaged communities, is a very important aspect for us as a nation,” he said.

Mr Hichilema also thanked Russia for hosting Zambian citizens and students alike in their country.

“We also wish to express our appreciation to the Russian Federation basically for taking care of Zambians living there, including students who are studying in Russia,” he added.

And President Hichilema reiterated his government’s economic diplomacy agenda.

“We reiterate our new government’s position that a lot of our relationships and foreign policy will be anchored on economic diplomacy, trade, investment and economy,” the President stressed.

And Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov said the two countries have enjoyed good bilateral relations for a long time.

Mr. Yarakhmedov who spoke through an interpreter, said his country is committed to enhancing cooperation in tourism, mining and agriculture sectors.

The duo thereafter held a closed-door meeting to discuss mutual issues.

Previous articlePermanent Secretary for Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka urges civil servants to deliver quality

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia to help maintain world peace-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is committed to maintaining its reputation as an advocate for a peaceful resolution of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Better fed animals are better protected from diseases – Phiri

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is providing support to farmers with seeds to grow their own pasture as a way to mitigate the effects of...
Read more

100 877 people applied for the 30 000 teacher positions available-Education Minister

General News Chief Editor - 1
100 877 Teachers have applied to be recruited against the 30,000 teachers to be recruited in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise. Delivering a ministerial statement...
Read more

Trade Unions, CSOs pledge to work together

General News Chief Editor - 1
An Alliance of Trade Unions and Civil Society Organizations (ATCS) in Central province has formed a joint action group to protect the democratic civic...
Read more

DEC has urged members of the public in Mufulira district to desist from giving alms to street kids

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has urged members of the public in the Mufulira district to desist from giving alms to street kids because...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.