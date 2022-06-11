Nine months after the resounding victory, President Hakainde Hichilema has held road shows in Kitwe and Mufulira districts on the Copperbelt province, to thank and interact with electorates.

The President Hichilema’s entourage drove through the townships making way into the central business district.

As the entourage was passing, people queued up on the sides of the road chanting ‘ bally’ as they signaled the party symbol for the United Party for National Development (UPND) as the President waved back.

And Addressing people that welcomed him at Kitwe’s Changanamayi grounds in Kwacha constituency, the president assured Copperbelt residents that government is working very hard on unlocking problems in the mines.

Mr. Hichilema said it is the desire of government to see to it that the sector creates jobs for the local people.

However, the President has also challenged residents not to be content with jobs in the formal sector but also run small businesses to support their livelihoods.

“We are working on the mines and we can assure you we will unlock the problems being faced.

We have resolved challenges in the mines in Solwezi district and we are working on Mopani copper mines and Konkola copper mines.

We want to see contracts in the sector being awarded to local suppliers.” The President said.

And President Hichilema called in all elected civic and parliamentary leaders in the country to deliver on their campaign promises.

Mr. Hichilema said government has increased allocation towards the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which should be used to improve the living standards of people in communities.

“Regardless of one’s political affiliation, I am appealing to them to utilize CDF.

We have introduced the free education policy and I am hearing complaints of overcrowding in classrooms because infrastructure is not adequate.

I want to appeal to Members of Parliament and councillors in all constituencies to use the funds to build schools, put up better water reticulation systems and other social amenities,” he emphasized.

Mr. Hichilema has also urged residents to remain vigilant and ensure that projects financed under CDF are done by local contractors.