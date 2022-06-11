Super Division striker Emmanuel Chabula has announced that he is leaving Nkwazi ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Chabula rejoined Nkwazi in the middle of last season after terminating his contract with Lusaka Dynamos.

Six months was left on his Lusaka Dynamos deal when deciding to return to Nkwazi.

The former Kitwe United striker said he is open to new offers ahead of the season.

“This new season I am not going to be with Nkwazi. I just need to be open. I am just waiting to look at offers from the other clubs that want my services,” Chabula said.

The striker was linked with a move to Zesco United at the time he was leaving Lusaka Dynamos.

“Zesco United wanted me after the termination of my contract with Lusaka Dynamos but things didn’t work. This time around we will see. I am open to looking at offers.”

Chabula has told Radio Icengelo Sports that he is eager to improve his performance next season after scoring six goals in the last campaign.

“I need to do better this season. I am not satisfied with the number of goals I scored last season. As a striker you need to target double digits each and every season. When you score one digit of goals that means you need to work hard,” the striker said.