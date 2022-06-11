9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 11, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sriker Emmanuel Chabula Leaving Nkwazi

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Sriker Emmanuel Chabula Leaving Nkwazi
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Super Division striker Emmanuel Chabula has announced that he is leaving Nkwazi ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Chabula rejoined Nkwazi in the middle of last season after terminating his contract with Lusaka Dynamos.

Six months was left on his Lusaka Dynamos deal when deciding to return to Nkwazi.

The former Kitwe United striker said he is open to new offers ahead of the season.

“This new season I am not going to be with Nkwazi. I just need to be open. I am just waiting to look at offers from the other clubs that want my services,” Chabula said.

The striker was linked with a move to Zesco United at the time he was leaving Lusaka Dynamos.

“Zesco United wanted me after the termination of my contract with Lusaka Dynamos but things didn’t work. This time around we will see. I am open to looking at offers.”

Chabula has told Radio Icengelo Sports that he is eager to improve his performance next season after scoring six goals in the last campaign.

“I need to do better this season. I am not satisfied with the number of goals I scored last season. As a striker you need to target double digits each and every season. When you score one digit of goals that means you need to work hard,” the striker said.

Previous articleMasebo Warns Over Increased Covid Infections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sriker Emmanuel Chabula Leaving Nkwazi

Super Division striker Emmanuel Chabula has announced that he is leaving Nkwazi ahead of the 2022/2023 season. Chabula rejoined Nkwazi...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lesotho Put Pressure on Chipolopolo After Cote d’Ivoire Draw

Sports sports - 2
Group H has turned into an early tight race after Lesotho repelled Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday evening. Lesotho put themselves back in contention on June...
Read more

Zesco United Commence 2022/23 Pre-Season Preparations

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United commence pre-season training this Monday ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign that is tentatively set to kick off in late August. The nine-time champions...
Read more

Mwepu: Big Relief For Chipolopolo After Victory

Sports sports - 5
Chipolopolo Zambia captain and midfielder Enock Mwepu says it is a huge relief to bounce back with a home win on Tuesday in their...
Read more

FAZ Salutes Chipolopolo Fans After Massive Turn Out

Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has hailed fans that turned up at National Heroes Stadium to support the Chipolopolo on Tuesday night during...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.