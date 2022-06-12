9.5 C
Living Conditions Monitoring Survey’s Data enumerators receive training

By Chief Editor
Northern province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape has encouraged people who have been engaged to conduct the Living Conditions Monitoring Survey, to ensure they collect accurate information.

Mr. Mwape explained that gathering accurate data will help government in policy formulation and interventions, which will help to uplift the living standards of the general populace.

ZANIS reports that the Deputy Permanent Secretary added that to the contrary, false information will misguide the government, in its quest to come up with policy interventions, stating that wrong data will also be a de-service to the people.

Mr. Mwape has since advised data collectors to present genuine information that is supporting what is on the ground.

He also noted that accurate information from the survey is a good instrument that will also provide the latest data to be used in the implementation of the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

“If we are to deal with interventions that can bring down the issue of poverty, we need to have information that speaks to that, if you give us data that fabricates the poverty levels it means you’re doing a de-service to our country.” He said.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary was speaking in Kasama at the training workshop for enumerators who will conduct the 2022 Living Conditions Monitoring Survey.

And Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) Provincial Field Coordinator Lubinda Mukata assured the Deputy Permanent Secretary that the team is up to the task and will ensure high-quality output.

Mr. Mukata said the information that will be collected will also be used for planning purposes by different users including government, cooperating partners, students, private sector and individuals.

He indicated that the training emphasizes on the need for quality data.

