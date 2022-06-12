9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Zambia is headed for massive transformation-HH

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration is working towards ensuring that the country remains a habitable happy place where everyone feels safe, at peace and of economic value.

President Hichilema notes that, days of residents being tear gassed or living in perpetual fear are gone, saying those days are gone, noting that his regime stands ready to ensure that peace is restored and maintained across the country.

Mr. Hichilema recalled that the time he spent in incarceration gave him an opportunity to see the status of prisons in the country and realised the need to make prisons habitable, as well as reform those in incarceration, to make them better citizens in society.

The Head of State added that each person serving a sentence, regardless of one’s crime, is entitled to a mattress and a blanket.

Mr. Hichilema noted that he also realised the need to restore law and order in the country, saying some of the people he interacted with whilst in the correctional facility were wrongly incarcerated.

The President said the new administration is God’s tool sent to serve the people of Zambia.

And Life Gospel Church International overseer Joseph Kazhila has appealed to the people of Zambia to give chance to the new administration under the UPND, for development to take place.

Bishop Kazhila said the citizenry made its choice when they swore in the new administration, adding that it is now time for everyone to give them support, as they thrive to rebuild and unite the country.

Bishop Kazhila was speaking in Chingola today when President Hakainde Hichilema graced the church’s 27 year anniversary.

