What ordinary Zambians are experiencing at Clinics/Hospitals

Lack of consumables

I took accident victim’s to Kanyama clinic yesterday.Found good hearted dedicated health workers with nothing to work with, no gloves,no cotton wool,no books for records, no nothing at all.

Three questions kept ringing in my head:

1. How do they(nurses and doctors) attend to ER patients without any protection?

2.does government understand the danger these people (nurses and doctors) are exposed to?

3. Are we going to pretend forever that all is well and speak lies on media to please?

Lack of medicines

The shortage of medicine in government hospitals and clinics is an urgent matter. It’s about people’s lives!

The past one month has seen my father move from Matero Level One Hospital to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and the only medicine he has been given is a prescription.

The last three days I spent with the big man at UTH he was prescribed almost ten types of medicines and nothing was found within the walls of UTH, syringes and panado inclusive.

Yes we have dedicated staff at these institutions but the shortage of medicines is a serious matter because other patients might not be as fortunate as my father whose children can manage to go to a drug store and buy medicine whose prices are going up on a daily basis.

Lack of Laboratory service support