President Hakainde Hichilema says the Chingola-Chililabombwe road remains a priority on government agenda.

Addressing Chililabombwe residents this evening, the President said government is aware that the Chingola -Chililabombwe road is in a diplorable state and needs urgent attention.

The President said despite inheriting deplorable roads, the government will ensure that they work on the roads in the quickest possible time.

And speaking earlier, Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe who is also Chililabombwe Member of Parliament said government will also work on the Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa road.

“Your government will soon work on the Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa road. This is an important road that will boost the economic status of the province,” he said.

Meanwhile Chililabombwe town came to a standstill as hundreds of residents lined the streets leading to Lubengele grounds in a bid to have a glimpse of the Head of State.

President Hichilema has since returned back to Lusaka.