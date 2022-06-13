9.5 C
Chipolopolo Await Tuesday's 2022 COSAFA Cup Draws

Chipolopolo Zambia will finally know their 2022 COSAFA Cup fate on June 14 when the draws are made in this years’ host city Durban.

The 2022 COSAFA Cup draws are finally on after they were postponed on May 31.

Twelve teams will go into the draws minus record six-time champions Zimbabwe who are still serving a FIFA ban from all international competitions.

But should Zimbabwe be reinstated at least fortnight before the competition, the record champions would be added to the tournament

Zambia and defending champions South Africa have five COSAFA Cup titles each.

And Durban is going to host this year’s edition of the Southern African regional tournament from July 5-17.

The venue was also the place of Zambia’s last COSAFA Cup triumph in 2019 under Aggrey Chiyangi before their failure to defend the title in spectacular fashion in 2021 at Nelson Mandela Bay when they made an unprecedented group stage exit.

And the 2022 COSAFA Cup will also give Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic a test bed for his domestic side ahead of the 2023 CHAN first round qualifier against Mozambique.

The Algeria 2023 CHAN qualifiers first legs will be played during the weekend of July 22-24 and the return legs during the weekend of August 26-28.

