Police arrest and detained a 38 year old man for allegedly impregnating his 15-year old daughter

Police in Kitwe have arrested and detained a 38 year old man of Kakolo Farming Block for allegedly impregnating his 15-year old daughter.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale this is a case in which the suspect is alleged to have been sexually abusing his biological daughters aged between 12 and 15.

Mr Mwale narrated the incidents are suspected to have occurred on unknown dates and time in 2021 and June 10, 2022 at 15:00 hours at Kakolo Farming Block along the Kitwe – Ndola Dual Carriage way in Kitwe.

He said Police received a tip-off from members of the community that the two girls were allegedly being sexually abused by their father.

Mr. Mwale said it was reported that the suspect used to forcibly have canal knowledge with the girls in their house at night when everyone including his wife were sleeping.

Police have not named the suspect.

"Police in Kitwe are holding a 38 year old man for the offence of Incest.This is a case in which the suspect is alleged to have been sexually abusing his biological daughters aged between 12 and 15.This is suspected to have occurred on unknown dates and time in 2021 and June 10, 2022 at 15:00 hours at Kakolo Farming Block along the Kitwe – Ndola Dual Carriage way in Kitwe.Police moved in after receiving a tip-off from members of the community that the two girls were allegedly being sexually abused by their father," Mr. Mwale said.

“Police instituted investigations and managed to retrieve the two girls.After medical examination, It was discovered that the older one was pregnant. It is alleged that their father used to forcibly have canal knowledge with the girls in their house at night when everyone including his wife were sleeping.”

Mr. Mwale continued:”Their father would sneak in their room and have canal knowledge with both of them on different occasions. The suspect was arrested and is currently detained in Police custody.”

