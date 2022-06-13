President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased investment in the agricultural sector that will make Zambia not only food secure, but also meet the continental and the global food basket.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema says there is a looming global food shortage, adding that the world will soon be looking to Africa for food.

Mr. Hichilema said this during the ‘meet and greet the President’ fundraising Galla dinner at Protea Hotel in Ndola, noting that Zambia is well positioned to produce the needed food.

He said apart from having abundance of land and human resource, Zambia has good agronomic conditions such as fertile soils and water resources that should fully be utilised, to enhance food security on the African continent and beyond.

Mr. Hichilema explained that there is a yearning market for food across the globe and that Zambian farmers will do the country justice by enhancing productivity to maximise revenue generation.

President Hichilema further emphasised that value addition on agricultural produce is key if meaningful economic benefits are to be realised.

And the Head of State has implored Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, to expedite the issuance of water licenses to farmers, for increased irrigation farming.

He added that there is no single water drop that should go to waste but should instead be utilised, to enhance agricultural produce and that those applying for water licenses at all levels should be given without any delays.

Meanwhile, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has called on ministers and the business community to solidify links that will culminate into reopening of industries in Ndola, and the Copperbelt in general.