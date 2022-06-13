9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

President Hichilema challenges Stakeholders in Agric sector to make Zambia Food secure

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy President Hichilema challenges Stakeholders in Agric sector to make Zambia Food...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased investment in the agricultural sector that will make Zambia not only food secure, but also meet the continental and the global food basket.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema says there is a looming global food shortage, adding that the world will soon be looking to Africa for food.

Mr. Hichilema said this during the ‘meet and greet the President’ fundraising Galla dinner at Protea Hotel in Ndola, noting that Zambia is well positioned to produce the needed food.

He said apart from having abundance of land and human resource, Zambia has good agronomic conditions such as fertile soils and water resources that should fully be utilised, to enhance food security on the African continent and beyond.

Mr. Hichilema explained that there is a yearning market for food across the globe and that Zambian farmers will do the country justice by enhancing productivity to maximise revenue generation.

President Hichilema further emphasised that value addition on agricultural produce is key if meaningful economic benefits are to be realised.

And the Head of State has implored Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, to expedite the issuance of water licenses to farmers, for increased irrigation farming.

He added that there is no single water drop that should go to waste but should instead be utilised, to enhance agricultural produce and that those applying for water licenses at all levels should be given without any delays.

Meanwhile, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has called on ministers and the business community to solidify links that will culminate into reopening of industries in Ndola, and the Copperbelt in general.

Previous articleGovernment to strengthen child protection programmes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema challenges Stakeholders in Agric sector to make Zambia Food secure

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for increased investment in the agricultural sector that will make Zambia not only...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rice production boost underway in Mongu

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a Market-Oriented Rice Development Project (MOREDEP) with technical support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in five agriculture...
Read more

Coartem stolen in Nalolo

Economy Support Editor - 4
About 20 boxes of COARTEM, have been stolen at Nalolo District Pharmacy Hub in Western province. Unknown people, last weekend broke into the facility to...
Read more

K209 million was erroneously paid in allowances to public officials under the Ministry of Education

Economy Chief Editor - 8
An audit recently conducted by the office of the Auditor General has revealed that K209, 542, 721.31 was erroneously paid in allowances to public...
Read more

Repair works on damaged TAZARA bridge resume

Economy Support Editor - 5
Repair works on the damaged Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) Railway line bridge across Chambeshi river in Muchinga Province which had slowed down three weeks...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.