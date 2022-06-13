9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 13, 2022
We working on modalities to address the bottlenecks affecting the growth of businesses in Zambia

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration is working on modalities that will address the bottlenecks affecting the growth of business in the country.

And President Hichilema has called on investors to create sound relationships with Zambians, describing it as the only best insurance policy investors can ever have in Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema says government remains committed to attracting meaningful investment in order to better the lives of citizens.

He says streamlining the business licenses acquisition is one of the ways his administration wants to do business.

And while emphasising the need for value addition on Zambian produced products, Mr. Hichilema said the business community should not segregate itself from the population.

Mr. Hichilema said instead, the two should be intertwined, with vested interest in each other for sustainable development.

Mr. Hichilema said during the United Party for National Development (UPND) fundraising Gala dinner at Protea Hotel in Ndola, that investors should work closely with local people to stimulate development.

He said Zambia can only develop when businesses are up and running thus his administration is working hard to provide an environment that will support business growth.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has assured that as a party in government, the UPND will not use public funds for any party activities.

“Secretary General, treasurer general and colleagues in the party. There will be no carding with public money for party use. I am protecting you from going to jail 20 years from now. It means I love you,” he said.

Mr. Hichilema said the UPND will be the first political party to create a distinction between the usage of public and political party funds.

He said the UPND survived for 23 years in the opposition without funding from government and that there should be no room for usage of public funds for any party functions.

Previous articlePolice arrest and detained a 38 year old man for allegedly impregnating his 15-year old daughter

