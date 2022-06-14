The Bank of Zambia in collaboration with the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has heightened awareness programmes to curb fraudulent activities in the country.

Addressing heads of departments and other stakeholders in Zambezi district, Bank of Zambia ( BOZ ) Assistant manager and Currency processing, Vernon Hachombwa explained that reports of frauds have increased in recent years.

Mr Hachombwa said that this is why the Central Bank and ZICTA have partnered to conduct awareness on digital financial services and fraud activities.

Disclosing of personal identification number (PIN) codes to other people as well as sending children to withdraw money from booths are the major factors contributing to fraudsters.

Another form scammers have taken advantage of to dupe customers with their hard-earned money is by sending unsolicited messages asking them to reverse fake transactions.

“Please avoid sending children to withdraw money and be aware of such messages requesting you to reverse any transactions, ” Mr Hachombwa said.

The Assistant Manager urged the stakeholders not to buy pre-registered sim cards to avoid being victims of fraudsters, adding that pre- registered cards have a potential to increase cybercrimes.

“As Bank of Zambia and our colleagues from ZICTA we are aware that there are some agents who are fond of selling pre-registered sim cards. But let me warm you that once you are caught you will be dealt with”, he said.

Non-compliance by some agents from mobile service providers selling pre-registered sim cards has led to an increase in people getting swindled by fraudsters.

The general public is therefore advised to report any suspected case of fraud or any anomaly in order to help in curbing cybercrimes.