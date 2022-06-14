Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has pleaded with the Zambian people to be a bit patient with the New Dawn Government.

Mr Tayali said the UPND administration is putting up a foundation that will lead the nation to economic and social prosperity. The Ndola Central Member of Parliament said the people will soon see the results of the government’s efforts.

Mr Tayali said the government headed by President Hakainde Hichilema knows what it is doing after coming into office last August. Mr Tayali said the government is currently sorting out the local economy systematically.

He assured citizens that the UPND administration will not run the government haphazardly.

“First of all when we got into the office we hit the ground running. It was important for us to understand what we were getting into. We needed to appreciate the depth of what we were getting into, depths of problems that the country is facing which we have been doing and so we left the politics out. But obviously we are slowly settling down. I think we truly understand what we are up to and so we came down to appreciate particularly Copperbelt voters for what they did and also most importantly to reassure them that with what we are doing as a government,” Mr. Tayali told journalists in Ndola.

“You know the prudent administration of public coffers and the general re-establishment of economic diplomacy. You have seen the President travel within the region and beyond. His message is very clear, Zambia is back. Zambia is ready for business and this is why coincidentally we are doing this today (Procurement of specialised ground handling equipment for Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport). This is yet another reaffirmation of that readiness to conduct business. So the Zambian people better rest assured that obviously Rome wasn’t built in a day but with what we are putting in place so far we have no doubt that soon rather than later people will begin to see the results. As we have seen for instance in inflation. We took over when the inflation was at 24%. I hope you (journalists) understand what that means and having brought down from those levels to 10.5 % is real serious financial frugality as we call it. Meaning that we are putting our money where our mouth is,” Mr Tayali said.

He said President Hichilema and his ministers were working hard to unlock Zambia’s potential especially in the mining sector.

“We are saying that there is no extravagance. Those illicit monies in the market are being eliminated. Now obviously investors when they see these positive indicators it builds confidence that here is a country that’s got systems in place. So it was important that we lay this foundation going forward so the President is also working very hard together with the Minister of Mines so that we unlock the potential in the mining sector. I hope that Zambian people can be a little bit patient because the results will soon be seen,” Mr. Tayali said.

Mr Tayali was one of the Ministers that accompanied President Hichilema on his three-day visit to the Copperbelt Province last weekend.

The Head of State visited Ndola, Kitwe, Mufulira, Chingola and Chililabombwe to thank voters for ushering the UPND into Government during the 2021 General Election.

“I was here not long ago and I am back again as I promised. I am back and thank you for your welcome but I am back here not for one day. I am here for three days. I am on the Copperbelt for three days. So twalapita pita monse and we want to reach out to our people to thank them once more for the wonderful support that they gave us in the last election which was very difficult,” President Hichilema remarked when beginning his trip to the Copperbelt.