9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mobile money booth agent murdered

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Mobile money booth agent murdered
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 22-year-old booth attendant of Chipata district in Eastern province has been murdered, and his body discovered in Katete.

The murder of Emmanuel Nyirenda is alleged to have occurred between 10th and 11th June, after he was lured into undertaking a mobile money transaction away from his work station, a move that subsequently led to his disappearance.

Eastern Province Acting Commanding Officer, Davies Simwanza has confirmed the incident which was reported last Saturday by his parents after he went missing.

“The victim used to operate from Dragon area along Kawalala road in Chipata, and on a fateful day, he was approached by some people who said they wanted to do mobile money transactions. So he left his usual working place to go and meet those people and he was not seen from that time,” he said.

He further said the deceased’s body was discovered the following day in the Katete district after he went missing.

“The body was discovered off the road and two phones were picked, one on his body and one along the road. His body is deposited in St. Francis Mission Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial,” he said.

Mr. Simwanza is appealing to members of the public who could have any information leading to the apprehension of the murderers to come forth and avail such information as investigations into the matter has been instituted.

Previous articleChipolopolo on Bye at 2022 COSAFA Cup

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mobile money booth agent murdered

A 22-year-old booth attendant of Chipata district in Eastern province has been murdered, and his body discovered in Katete. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

AFRICOM Office of Security Cooperation is not a US military base-DefenceWeb

General News Chief Editor - 10
DefenceWeb, a respected military and defence publication has stated that recently created United States’ Office of Security Cooperation in Zambia is not to be...
Read more

Chingola-Chililabombwe road remains a priority on government agenda-HH

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema says the Chingola-Chililabombwe road remains a priority on government agenda. Addressing Chililabombwe residents this evening, the President said government is aware that...
Read more

Continued Illegal timber harvesting worry DC

General News Chief Editor - 3
Luwingu District Commissioner, Chomba Chileshe has expressed worry on the illegal harvesting of timber in the area. Mr. Chileshe said suspected Tanzanian traders...
Read more

Social protection programmes to be scaled up

General News editor - 1
Government says it is committed to safeguarding the plight of the vulnerable people in society through various social protection programmes.North-western province Permanent Secretary,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.