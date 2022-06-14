A 22-year-old booth attendant of Chipata district in Eastern province has been murdered, and his body discovered in Katete.

The murder of Emmanuel Nyirenda is alleged to have occurred between 10th and 11th June, after he was lured into undertaking a mobile money transaction away from his work station, a move that subsequently led to his disappearance.

Eastern Province Acting Commanding Officer, Davies Simwanza has confirmed the incident which was reported last Saturday by his parents after he went missing.

“The victim used to operate from Dragon area along Kawalala road in Chipata, and on a fateful day, he was approached by some people who said they wanted to do mobile money transactions. So he left his usual working place to go and meet those people and he was not seen from that time,” he said.

He further said the deceased’s body was discovered the following day in the Katete district after he went missing.

“The body was discovered off the road and two phones were picked, one on his body and one along the road. His body is deposited in St. Francis Mission Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial,” he said.

Mr. Simwanza is appealing to members of the public who could have any information leading to the apprehension of the murderers to come forth and avail such information as investigations into the matter has been instituted.