9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Revealed: Dr. Greg Mills on advises on economic policy and only deals directly with Presidents-WikiLeaks

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Revealed: Dr. Greg Mills on advises on economic policy and only deals...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based think tank funded by the Oppenheimer family will only work directly with the Office of the Presidency, according to leaked 2007 WikiLeaks cable.

According to the cable, Brenthurst provides the service, free of charge, to African governments on three conditions: the Foundation will only work directly with the Office of the Presidency, it will only provide policy advice where invited by the President of the country; and, it prefers to work in countries where the Oppenheimers do not have direct business interests.

Brenthurst is largely the initiative of Jonathan Oppenheimer, son of Nicky Oppenheimer, who wants to influence the debate on Africa’s economic future and Dr. Greg Mills has served as director of the Brenthurst Foundation since March 2005.

At the time of the report, The Brenthurst Foundation was providing “confidential” policy advice to the Governments of Liberia, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Mozambique.

Dr Mills told Political Officer and visiting S/P Advisor on October 1 that Brenthurst focuses on advising African governments on economic policy, not political issues.

Dr. Mills is the point person on the initiative, although he draws on the resources of outside consultants for particular country projects.

Dr. Mills noted that the term “Foundation” is misleading since Brenthurst provides little grant money adding that it is primarily a think tank, focused on policy.

According to WikiLeaks, Rwanda is one of Brenthurst’s most active programs and he planned to spend four months in Kigali in early 2008 working directly with President Kagame on economic policy.

It reported that he in regular and direct contact with President Kagame and was helping draft his speeches, including President Kagame’s speech to the Conservative Party conference in the U.K.

In addition to the policy work, Brenthurst also facilitates dialogues on Africa policy issues, often through Conferences at Tswalu Game Reserve, also owned by the
Oppenheimer family.

Brenthurst works most closely with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) for Defence and Security Studies.

Asked why the Oppenheimer family is devoting so many resources to this initiative, Dr. Mills said that each generation of Oppenheimers wants to make their mark.

“It is motivated by humanitarian or ideological objectives, not financial,” Dr. Mills said.

Dr. Mills formerly headed the South African Institute for International Affairs
(SAIIA) at the University of Witswatersrand, the preeminent Foreign policy think tank in South Africa.

Dr. Mills received his BA from the University of Cape Town, and his Masters and PhD from the University of Lancaster.

According to WikiLeaks, the US government believes Dr. Mills would be open to U.S. Government-provided materials — or even discreet, informal advice — on the economic and political challenges facing the countries in which Brenthurst is actively working.

Previous articleChina surpasses US in eyes of young Africans, survey Shows

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Revealed: Dr. Greg Mills on advises on economic policy and only deals directly with Presidents-WikiLeaks

The Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based think tank funded by the Oppenheimer family will only work directly with the Office...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Be a bit patient with the New Dawn Government, Tayali pleads with Zambians

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has pleaded with the Zambian people to be a bit patient with the New Dawn Government. Mr Tayali...
Read more

HH holds road shows in Mufulira, Ndola

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Nine months after the resounding victory, President Hakainde Hichilema has held road shows in Kitwe and Mufulira districts on the Copperbelt province, to...
Read more

President Hichilema commends Copperbelt province for election victory

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
  President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked residents on the Copperbelt province for the overwhelming response accorded to him during the 2021 general elections. ZANIS reports that...
Read more

Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka urges civil servants to deliver quality

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Permanent Secretary Special Duties Patrick Mucheleka has advised civil servants in Lupososhi Town to be professional and deliver quality to people in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.