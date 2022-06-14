Zambia and the DRC on Monday signed fresh Memoranda of Understanding to revive ambitious plans to construct over 1,000-MW power stations on the Luapula River Basin as well as building new power interconnector.

The bilateral agreements initially signed in 2015 but not implemented, are jointly going to be executed by ZESCO and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) power utility SNEL will also herald a new 330 kV Solwezi – Kolwezi Interconnector.

The joint Ministerial Signing ceremony of the lnter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding and the lnter-utility Memorandum of Understanding, between the DRC and Zambia was held at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala signed on behalf of Zambian Government, whilst the Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity Olivier Mwenze Mukaleng signed on behalf of the DRC.

The agreement will see the development of the 1,188 megawatts, Luapula River generation project and the Kolwezi/ Solwezi transmission line.