Copperbelt province PS refutes reports linking him to a land scum

Copperbelt province Permanent Secretary (PS) Augustine Kasongo, has refuted allegations being peddled against him of being involved in selling of parts of land in Ndola City.

Mr. Kasongo says allegations that his office has benefited from the sale of parts of land along the Ndola – Kabwe road and in Mukulugwe ward, in Bwana Mkubwa constituency are untrue.

He has described the allegations as malice aimed at tarnishing his office and derail efforts to bring sanity in land administration.

President Hakainde Hichilema recently made it clear that he would not protect any of his ministers or government officials who engaged in corrupt activities.

Briefing the media at his office yesterday afternoon, the permanent secretary refuted the allegations he said deserved to be treated with condemnation deserved.

“I have been informed that there is information circulating in public that my office is involved in the sale of land to a local developer which is not true.

“ In Bwana Mkubwa, the land in question belongs to First Quantum Mineral limited (FQM) and they are working with the government land agency in distributing of the mentioned land to the community and part of it will go to the council.

‘” The President is on record that anyone who is involved in land illegalities is his own, if I am involved, let the law take its course.

“ But, I want to state that such stories will not derail this office to bring sanity to the Land Administration in the province,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati says the council has established that the land on Ndola – Lusaka road which has dragged the provincial Administration was sold off during the reign of the previous regime.

Councillor Kalyati says the local authority has since instituted investigations to find out how it was acquired and if the right procedure was followed.

“Where the parcel of land is there are electricity pylons and they are supposed to pass a dual carriage way connecting Ndola to Lusaka.

“ And there is not much space where development can take centre stage.

“ We have since advised the developer to halt any works on site until we conclude our investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kasong says the new dawn government has observed the mistrust among the general public on land administration owing to alleged corrupt practices.

Mr. Kasongo has however assured the general public that the government is cleansing the system to ensure equitable land distribution in the region.

Previous articleIMF deal will not happen by end of June, Government still needs financing to fund Staff Recruitment

