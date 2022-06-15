The Lusaka High Court has ordered that Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba pays Historian Sishuwa Sishuwa a total of K80,000 for defamation.

This was after Dr Sishuwa sued Mr. Mwamba in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamation and malicious falsehood.

Dr. Sishuwa further wanted a court injunction directing Mr. Mwamba to withdraw the defamatory article against him from circulating, and to further restrain the diplomat from publishing any other defamatory statements against him in his public debates, statements, opinions or otherwise.

Dr. Sishuwa was responding to an article by Mr. Mwamba in trsoknse to Dr Sishuwa’s articled “This is why Zambia may burn after August election.”

In the article, the former Ambassador stated that Dr. Sishuwa was wrong in his attempt to scandalise Zambia, harm its reputation and impose a false and alarming international narrative.

According to a consent judgement dated 6th June 2022 delivered by Justice Ruth Chibbabuka, Mr. Mwamba will pay Dr. Sishuwa K30,000 in damages and a further K50,000 to settle legal fees.

Mr. Mwamba has also been ordered to retract, apologize within 30 days.

And commenting on the judgement, Dr Sishuwa stated that he will donate the funds to an orphanage

“It should never have come to this; all I ever wanted was a retraction and an apology for the false and defamatory statements that harmed my reputation,” he said.

“For me, it was never about money, all of which I will donate to a charity or orphanage of my choice. It was about raising the quality of public debate and promoting content-based discussion. I believe that those who welcome praise must also accept criticism, provided it is devoid of slander, libel or defamatory content.”

“Having claimed and exercised my freedom of expression, I am only all too aware of the right of others to exercise the same free speech on any matter, including when commenting on my public commentaries. Being human, it is natural that we will have varying lines of thought.”