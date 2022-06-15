9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Emmanuel Mwamba to pay Sishuwa Sishuwa K80,000 in damages for defamation

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Emmanuel Mwamba to pay Sishuwa Sishuwa K80,000 in damages for defamation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka High Court has ordered that Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba pays Historian Sishuwa Sishuwa a total of K80,000 for defamation.

This was after Dr Sishuwa sued Mr. Mwamba in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for defamation and malicious falsehood.

Dr. Sishuwa further wanted a court injunction directing Mr. Mwamba to withdraw the defamatory article against him from circulating, and to further restrain the diplomat from publishing any other defamatory statements against him in his public debates, statements, opinions or otherwise.

Dr. Sishuwa was responding to an article by Mr. Mwamba in trsoknse to Dr Sishuwa’s articled “This is why Zambia may burn after August election.”

In the article, the former Ambassador stated that Dr. Sishuwa was wrong in his attempt to scandalise Zambia, harm its reputation and impose a false and alarming international narrative.

According to a consent judgement dated 6th June 2022 delivered by Justice Ruth Chibbabuka, Mr. Mwamba will pay Dr. Sishuwa K30,000 in damages and a further K50,000 to settle legal fees.

Mr. Mwamba has also been ordered to retract, apologize within 30 days.

And commenting on the judgement, Dr Sishuwa stated that he will donate the funds to an orphanage

“It should never have come to this; all I ever wanted was a retraction and an apology for the false and defamatory statements that harmed my reputation,” he said.

“For me, it was never about money, all of which I will donate to a charity or orphanage of my choice. It was about raising the quality of public debate and promoting content-based discussion. I believe that those who welcome praise must also accept criticism, provided it is devoid of slander, libel or defamatory content.”

“Having claimed and exercised my freedom of expression, I am only all too aware of the right of others to exercise the same free speech on any matter, including when commenting on my public commentaries. Being human, it is natural that we will have varying lines of thought.”

Previous articleShepolopolo in Women’s AFCON Bonus Bonanza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Emmanuel Mwamba to pay Sishuwa Sishuwa K80,000 in damages for defamation

The Lusaka High Court has ordered that Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba pays Historian Sishuwa Sishuwa a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government sets four weeks target to seal all manner of revenue leakages

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The government has said that it has set a target of four weeks in which it intends to eliminate what is now becoming ‘an...
Read more

HH dates Kenya tomorrow for state visit

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to Kenya from 15th to 16th June 2022. This is at the invitation of Kenyan President...
Read more

Dr Musokotwane confirms Zambia’s first creditor meeting is set for Thursday

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Zambia will hold its first meeting with its international creditors on Thursday, Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said, but acknowledged that the government's aim...
Read more

Official Creditor Committee Meeting: Nkulukusa contradicts HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Reuters report that a date for the first meeting of Zambia’s official creditor committee has not yet been set, an official said on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.