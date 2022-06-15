The Local Authority in Chinsali of Muchinga Province, has expressed concern over the low number of people who have benefited from the Secondary school bursaries under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) under quarter One.

Chinsali Municipal Council Town Clerk, Sombo Kaela has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) an interview today that only 22 pupils in Chinsali Constituency have benefited from the funds under the CDF secondary school bursaries for the first quarter of 2022.

Ms. Kaela has attributed the low number of beneficiaries under the Secondary School category to difficulties experienced in filling the application forms.

She says working with the Area Ward Development Committees (ADCs) her office will go flat out to sensitize the public on the availability of the funds as well as how to fill in the application forms.

“We are not happy with the low number of people who have benefited from secondary school bursaries in Chinsali Constituency and this is mainly due to difficulties experienced in filling the application forms,” said Ms. Kaela.

Meanwhile, a total of 115 students have benefited from the College bursaries under the CDF in Chinsali Constituency.

Chinsali Municipal Council Town Clerk Sombo Kaela says all the 115 students are assured of a continued support even in the second quarter because the local authorities now has their details.

“We have a total of 115 students who have benefited from the College bursaries under the CDF in Chinsali Constituency and the beauty with this is that all the beneficiaries are assured of support in the second quarter since we now have their details,” said Ms. Kaela.

She has since advised all learning institutions expecting funds from the CDF allocation to check with their respective banks to confirm transfer of the funds.

And Chinsali Constituency Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa says it is unfortunate that few pupils accessed the school bursary funds for the first quarter.

Mr. Kalalwe has told ZANIS in an interview that the ADC will go flat out to sensitize the public on the availability of funds.

Mr. Kalalwe said that the Constituency still has more funds remaining for the Secondary School pupils which can still be accessed.

“We still have more money lying idle under the Secondary School bursaries and will need more children to benefit from these funds,” said Mr. Kalalwe.

Chinsali Municipal Council received a total of K635, 000 to go towards the Secondary and College bursaries under the CDF for quarter 1.

And Mr. Kalalwe has disclosed that the CDF will meet tomorrow to evaluate the project proposals that have been received.

He said the approved Projects will be funded soon and ensure that communities see the benefits of increased CDF funds meant to improve their livelihoods.