Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Macky 2 collaborates with his siblings ,Chef187 and Towela Kaira on ‘Family Over Everything’

By staff
Macky 2 collaborates with his siblings,Chef187 and Towela Kaira on ‘Family Over Everything’ off his final album Olijaba.

“When everything falls apart, the people who stand by you without flinching.. Thats your family waufwa? . Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. It means you are stuck together forever waufwa? . Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family olo ulupwa. Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING”

The Olijaba Album Is Out Now, Stream It On BoomPlay.

