Coach Zeddy Saileti has hailed Mutondo Stars’ promotion to the 2022/23 FAZ National Division One League.

Kitwe outfits Mutondo have secured promotion alongside Aguila of Central Province, Lusaka’s Riflemen and Mpulungu Harbour of Northern Province after recent playoffs staged in Lusaka.

Saileti’s side Mutondo won promotion with a perfect record after winning their entire four games to win Group B with 12 points.

“I am very excited because our plan was to be promoted to Eden (National League) and I think the boys have done very well,” Saileti told football blogger Bwezani Mbewe in Lusaka.

“Playing three games in three days is not easy,” he said.

Saileti is looking forward to life in the second tier competition.

“Of course we need to sit down and strategize at the moment and can’t talk much,” he said.

Mutondo, the old Kitwe giant that was revived in 2020, will head into the 2022/2023 season a tier away from the FAZ Super League where they have not been seen for over 25 years.