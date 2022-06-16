Several stakeholders on the Copperbelt have expressed disappointment over the continued reports of some schools still administering corporal punishment on pupils.

Stakeholders said this in separate interviews with ZANIS in Lufwanyama district shortly after an interface meeting held at Kalumbwa secondary School organised by JCTR to sensitise stakeholders on the effects of the practice on children.

Obed Musonda who represented the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) office said the office is in receipt of some erring teachers giving learners physical punishments.

Mr. Musonda who is also the District Education Planning Officer, said the DEBS office will soon take disciplinary measures against anyone who will be found wanting in the matter.

And Jesuit Centre for theological reflection Copperbelt programme Manager Martin Sikonda said child beating has bad effects on learners’ academic performance.

He said it is in this vein that his organisation decided to intervene and organised an interface meeting with key stakeholders in the area in order to come up with possible means of ending the problem.

Mr. Sikonda explained that child beating in schools does not only defy child rights but something that was abolished a long time ago by government.

He said it is unfortunate that such things are happening when the country is going towards the celebration of the rights of an African Child.

Meanwhile some of the Pupils talked to explained that they are given physical punishment by some teachers on several occasions.

Other stakeholders who attended the interface meeting were parents, and schools administrators.

In 2003 government abolished the use of corporal punishment in schools because of its effects on learners’ performance.