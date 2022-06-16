Opposition Zambia Direct Democracy Movement (ZDDM) says it is shocked with the demise of veteran politician, Sikota Wina.

The party’s Vice President Charles Kafumbo says he received the death of freedom fighter and former minister in the first Cabinet with grief and sadness.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Wina family as the nation mourns with them. We wish the family God’s comfort and guidance during this difficult time,” Mr. Kafumbo said in a statement.

The ZDDM VEEP said it is very unfortunate that barely two days before the Zambia celebrates the first anniversary of the death of founding father of the nation, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the nation has again been robbed a gallant, diligent, pioneer and freedom fighter, Mr. Sikota Wina.

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa confirmed to the nation the death of Mr Wina who died yesterday at the University Teaching hospital after an illness.

The late Mr. Wina, 91 was the first minister of health in the United Nations Independence Party, (UNIP) Government.

Mr. Sikota also held the posts of Minister for Local Government and Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism.

In 1991 to 1993, Mr. Wina also served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly under the Movement for Multi-party Democracy, MMD in the Second republic of president Dr. Frederick Chiluba.

He was also famous in publishing books and among them ‘A night without a president’ published in 1968.

The late Mr. Wina was the last surviving member of the first Cabinet of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda when Zambia attained her independence in 1964.

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema described the late Mr Wina as a patriot who will sadly be missed and difficult to replace.

Political party leaders and several individuals in the country have joined President Hichilema and eulogised Mr. Wina as a ‘gallant son of the soil’ who together with his friends in UNIP immensely contributed to Zambia’s political independence struggle.

Funeral gathering for the deceased is being held at his farm in Mimosa area, Chilanga.

Government, through Cabinet Office is yet to communicate on burial arrangements for the late cabinet minister and freedom fighter, the late Mr. Wina.