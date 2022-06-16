Lusaka Province Health Director, Consity Mwale says National Registration Cards (NRC) or any other identification documents are not prerequisites for patients to access health care services.

Dr Mwale says that healthcare providers are not required to demand identification and expressed concern by social media reports alleging that a baby that was born at Mtendere clinic died due to delayed diagnosis caused by a demand for NRC.

He said in an interview yesterday that the Ministry takes the allegation seriously and that it will be investigated to a logical conclusion.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the baby who was born at home and later admitted to Kalingalinga clinic on June 11and was discharged where both the baby and the mother were declared to have been in good health before they were discharged on June 12,” he said.

Dr Mwale said the baby was taken to Mtendere clinic where it was certified dead on June 13.

Dr Mwale however notes that selected clinics in Lusaka are designated notice of birth centers and that identification documents are a must under such circumstances.

“They are required are a must for both or either parent during the registration for birth notification purposes only,” he said.

Dr Mwale who sympathized with the parents, cautioned health workers to be professional in their conduct.

A story alleging that a baby died due to negligence and demand for NRC at Mtendere clinic has been circulating on social media.