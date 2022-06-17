9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Illegal mining activities worry Kapiri Mposhi council

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Rural News Illegal mining activities worry Kapiri Mposhi council
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Local Authority in Kapiri Mposhi District has expressed concern over the mushrooming of illegal manganese mining activities in the area.

Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Chairperson, Brilliant Munyeke said some unscrupulous firms and individuals are engaging villagers to mine manganese without following legal and safety procedures.

Mr Munyeke noted that the residents mostly comprising women and youths are mining manganese which they later sell to unscrupulous firms and businessmen at exploitative prices.

The council chairperson said this after he and Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Francis Hasalama visited some illegal mining sites in Kampumba area in Chief Mukonchi Chiefdom today.

Mr Munyeke said the development is depriving the Council of revenue from mining activities being conducted indirectly through villagers by unscrupulous mining companies and businessmen.

” We have visited some of the mining areas where women and youths even children are being exploited to dig for Manganese by some unscrupulous companies and individuals especially in the outskirts of the district. We want to warn these individuals to desist from this illegal act and formalize their mining activities,” Mr Munyeke said.

He has since encouraged women and youths engaged in the illegal mining activities to form cooperatives for them to access empowerment through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to venture into small scale mining activities in their areas.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Francis Hasalama has bemoaned the unsafe conditions the miners are operating in.

“There are a lot of women and youths who are being exploited, the way they are working without protective clothing, even the money they are being paid by the same businessmen is very little. We have to change this situation,” Mr Hasalama said.

Previous articleKCM pledges commitment to supporting the health sector in Zambia
Next articleThe K160 Floor Price for Maize Sets by FRA Receives Mixed Reactions

1 COMMENT

  1. YOU are in charge. DON’T complain, DO SOMETHING. Zambians are very good in complaining and NOT taking responsibility!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

The K160 Floor Price for Maize Sets by FRA Receives Mixed Reactions

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have received the 2022 crop price set by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

High Number of Boys forced to join Mukanda ceremony without Parental consent

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The Livingstone Child Protection Committee has expressed concern over the high number of boys in the district that have been forced to join...
Read more

Luapula Minister directs PDCC to actualise investments

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Luapula province Minister Derrick Chilundika has directed the Luapula Provincial administration to address all challenges faced by prospective investors so as to actualise their...
Read more

High Levels of Teenage Pregnancies in the Samfya District

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Samfya district Education Board Secretary Dennis Mukunta is concerned at the high levels of teenage pregnancies in the district. The concern comes following an...
Read more

Mambwe schools yet to receive CDF bursaries

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Schools in Mambwe district in Eastern Province are yet to receive funds meant for secondary school bursaries under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Mambwe District...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.