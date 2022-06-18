9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Late FTJ’s legacy to continue – HH

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has assured late second republican President Frederick Chiluba’s family that his government will always honour his legacy.

Mr Hichilema says late Dr Chiluba’s distinguished service to the nation of Zambia cannot go without honour.

Speaking at Embassy Park during the 11th memorial for the late former head of state, President Hichilema said government will endeavor to honour Dr Chiluba for the immense contributions he made towards the country.

“To the family of Dr Chiluba, our Government will continue to honour our fallen heroes, including the man lying here,” he pledged.

President Hichilema disclosed that he chose to appoint different people from diverse parts of the country to serve in his administration after drawing lessons from late Dr Chiluba’s cabinet selection.

Mr Hichilema said this was a way of uniting the country, adding that politicians with presidential ambitions can emulate such a move.

“It’s a lesson to all of us who aspire to lead the country,” President Hichilema said.

The President hailed Dr Chiluba for ushering the way for multiparty politics in the country.

“Dr Chiluba and his colleagues played a significant role which many take for granted,” he observed.

Mr Hichilema added that he also learnt from the late President , who was demonized by some people not , to not pay attention to unnecessary criticism but instead stay focused on government the country.

“I learnt to not worry about what people say but do what is right to be done for the people, Mr Hichilema said.

And former Vice President Enoch Kavindele said Dr Chiluba succeeded in contributing to peace efforts in the region as well as manage to have Zambia’s debt written off.

Mr Kavindele also recalled a time when Dr Chiluba confided in him that President Hichilema will one day rule the country.

“At one point there was a function at Pamodzi Hotel, it was an investment conference and you ( Mr Hichilema ) were there as the master of ceremony.

“ You spoke there and addressed everyone, you did so well, that at the end of that meeting President Chiluba said to me, watch that man, one day he will be President of Zambia,” Mr Kavindele said.

And the Frederick Chiluba memorial organizing committee chairperson Chapa Chikamba thanked government for the support during the memorial.

