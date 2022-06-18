Copperbelt-based Church elder Emmanuel Kasinsa has reminded mining firms to use their corporate social responsibility programmes to uplift the welfare of the vulnerable people in mining communities.

Elder Kasinsa of Pentecostal Believers Church in Luanshya said mining firms should be seen contributing to the well being of mining communities in relation to education and health service provision.

Elder Kasinsa was speaking on Friday when the Pentecostal Believers Church Men’s Fellowship donated bags of mealie meal and assorted groceries to Luanshya’s Believers Community School.

Believers Community School is currently educating and feeding over 200 vulnerable children from Roan Township and surrounding areas.

In his remarks, Elder Kasinsa saluted the Men’s Fellowship and urged the corporate world, especially mining firms to support the education and feeding of the vulnerable children.

“The corporate world has their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). We are making an earnest appeal to the corporate entities. I am talking about the mining companies because we live on the Copperbelt. Mopani Copper Mines, Konkola Copper Mines, Kalumbila Copper Mines, First Quantum, all the mining firms should support noble causes. In fact we are appealing to Luanshya Copper Mines; you are located just here within Luanshya. Set your feet on the ground and share your CRS resources with community schools like this one. It’s a noble cause your monies will be accounted for. We are also asking individuals to support this cause,” Elder Kasinsa said.

“Running the community school for 20 years has not been easy. We have our own membership supporting the works of the school. You are raising a nation. There are many gifts for these children and how else can we bring the gifts out? Until we train them, educate them so that they become confident in releasing what God has put in their life. So to you on behalf of the Church may God bless you,” he said.

Elder Kasinsa pledged Pentecostal Believers Church’s commitment to uplifting the welfare of vulnerable children in Luanshya.



He said besides the community school, the church has constructed a skills training centre within the Church premises for vulnerable school levers and is further planning to construct a clinic.

“We are building a dining hall. We want to build a clinic and build more classrooms. We are asking you, the people of Zambia, to partner with us. Help this noble cause. It is not only for us but also for you. He who blesses the poor God loves,” Elder Kasinsa said.

Believers Community School Teacher Incharge Phelina Ndhlovu hailed the church for its efforts in supporting vulnerable children.

“As of now we have over 200 pupils. We really need learning and teaching materials. We also need desks. The Church has been very supportive. The children here never go home without having their lunch. May you continue with the good works that you are doing and may God richly bless you,” she said.

Member of the Men’s Fellowship Peter Mulenga highlighted the plight of the children at the community school.

“We want to bring the plight of these kids to the public. As a church we are trying by God’s grace but we need help from other well wishers. The children need shows, clothes and books. We are taking care of over 200 less privileged children,” Mr. Mulenga said.