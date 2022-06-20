FAZ has finally conceded that Zambia has lost two slots in CAF club competitions.

Zambia will field only one team in the CAF Champions League and one in the Confederation Cup.

In a media statement, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the development was sad but also a call for Zambian clubs to step up their performances in CAF competitions

“We wish to inform our football family of the communiqué from CAF that the inter-club competitions representation has been revised after a four-year cycle. Zambia will have two clubs in CAF competitions for the 2023 season,” Kashala said.

“The development is regrettable but also a wake-up call to our clubs to work extra hard to reclaim their respectable status on the continent. We just have to pull our socks up and ensure that our representatives do better when they win the right to fly our national flag on the continent,” he stated.

Libya has taken up Zambia’s former slot.

Since 2017, Zambia has entered two representatives each in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

This followed a good run by Zesco United between 2010 and 2017 who had made three league round qualifications while Nkana and Zanaco had one each during that spell.

The last Zambian club to secure group stage qualification was Napsa Stars in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

Ominously, Zesco failed to qualify for continental football that season before making a debut preliminary exit in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.

And so the news means Red Arrows will be Zambia’s sole envoys in the 2022/2023CAF Champions League.

Zesco, who finished second last season, will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This season’s continental campaign will commence with preliminary round action during the weekend of September 9-11.