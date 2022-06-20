The government says it appreciates United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the support it has continued to render to refugees based in the country.

North-western province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi says the UNHCR has supplemented government efforts over the years and as such government is grateful.

Col. Katambi was speaking this morning during a briefing at Meheba Refugee settlement UNHCR office in readiness to grace the commemoration of the World Refugee Day to be held under the theme: Right to seek asylum for protection and safety.

“All we can say is thank you to UNHCR…by your efforts and good will we have continued to manage to host refugees in this country. Some of them have even been integrated into the Zambian society,” he added.

And UNHCR Head of Field-Solwezi, Pablo Vizaino said UNHCR will continue to render its support in every way possible.

Mr Vizaino also appreciated government for providing a peaceful environment for people of concern.