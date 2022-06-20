Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee and Party Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has been arrested by police in Lusaka for the subject offence of showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin.

According to Zambia Police, this is contrary to section 70, sub-section 1 and 2 chapters 87 as read with act no. 2 of 2021 of the cyber security and cybercrimes of the laws of Zambia.

Confirming the arrest of Mr Kambwili to journalists’ in Lusaka this afternoon, police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said the incident occurred between May 2021 and August 2021 at Radio Mano in Kasama Northern Province.

Mr Mwale said Mr Kambwili is currently detained in police custody and yet to be charged and has further explained that because the incident happened in Kasama, police are yet to be guided by investigators if Mr Kambwili will be transferred to Kasama or not.

Last year in November, Inspector General of Police Remmy Kajoba said that police had compiled a docket against Chishimba Kambwili over tribal remarks issued during campaigns.

Mr Kajoba disclosed that the police were only awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions before the matter involving Kambwili could be prosecuted.

“Police opened an inquiry file regarding the alleged tribal remarks which occurred on 30th September, 2021 around 16:00hrs at Kaumbwe school grounds in Petauke district purported to have been issued by Dr Chishimba Kambwili during the Kaumbwe parliamentary by-election campaigns. Police conducted investigations and compiled a docket of case which has since been forwarded to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) as the alleged offence requires consent to prosecute from the DPP’s office. Instructions are still being awaited from the office of the DPP,” he stated.

And in June last year, The UPND Alliance called on the law enforcement agencies to arrest Mr Kambwili over what they described as his continued issuance of tribal remarks.

Alliance Media Director Thabo Kawana said at the time that if left unabated, Mr Kambwili’s tribal remarks have the potential to brew political turmoil.

Mr Kawana cited the provisions of section 107 (4) of the electoral code of conduct, which states that a member or supporter of a political party or candidate shall not use language that incites hatred or violence in any form against any person.

And at the time the Luapula Royal Foundation warned that Luapula will be a no-go area for Mr Kambwili if he continued with his tribal remarks.

Prince Kasongo Shapi Chimese said that Mr Kambwili’s message is a threat to national unity.

In an interview, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has advised that such matters can only be followed once reported to the police.

A video has gone viral in which Mr Kambwili alleged that all Tongas are UPND.