Kambwili detained for alleged tribal remarks

Police in Lusaka have detained opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili  for expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt against persons because of race, tribe or place of origin.

This is contrary to Section 70 Subsection one and two of Chapter 87 as read with Act Number two of 2021 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.

Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says this happened between May 2021 and August 2021 on Radio Mano in Kasama District, Northern Province.

Mr Mwale  said Kambwili is detained at Kabwata Police Station awaiting advice from investigators on whether to take him to Kasama where the alleged offence was committed or not.

He said in the meantime, the opposition leader will remain detained at Kabwata Police Station.

