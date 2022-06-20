9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government-UPND leaders

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Headlines Youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government-UPND leaders
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of youths and sports Honorable Elvis Nkandu has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government believes in youth affairs and that there are a lot of opportunities for the youths in the ministry.

Speaking when he addressed the youths, Mr Nkandu said that the new dawn Government will not deny opportunities for the youths because they are the owners of the current regime.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Hon Elias Mubanga stated that youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government, hence the creation of the Small and Medium Enterprises, adding that the creation of cooperatives is an initiative that will soon start Bearing fruits to the public.

Mr Mubanga charged that cooperatives are not only meant for CDF but other sister ministries which are stakeholders of the youths.

He has since challenged youths to align themselves into cooperatives and register companies in order to benefit from the current opportunities.
The duo were speaking today in Lusaka where they addressed some youths from different wards in Lusaka District.

Previous articleKateka says Rise Cases of Defamation Against the Presidency show Zambians are Unhappy, but Nevers Mumba differs

2 COMMENTS

  2. This is government that says one thing and does the exact opposite. I am surprised one year and government and they are still promising. For the youth, you will get part of the black mountain the rest is for foreigner that funded UPND.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

Youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government-UPND leaders

Ministry of youths and sports Honorable Elvis Nkandu has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kateka says Rise Cases of Defamation Against the Presidency show Zambians are Unhappy, but Nevers Mumba differs

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The New Heritage Party has said that the rising number of cases of members of the public either insulting or defaming the President could...
Read more

In defence of our sovereignty, dignity and socialism

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
By Fred M'membe President of the Socialist Party It's very sad that some key political leaders of our country don't know or understand what caused...
Read more

Late FTJ’s legacy to continue – HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
President Hakainde Hichilema has assured late second republican President Frederick Chiluba’s family that his government will always honour his legacy. Mr Hichilema says ...
Read more

China urges the IMF to expedite the $ 1.4 billion Economic Recovery Package to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
China has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to expedite its consideration to assist Zambia with the $ 1.4 billion Economic Recovery Package. China’s Department...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.