Ministry of youths and sports Honorable Elvis Nkandu has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government believes in youth affairs and that there are a lot of opportunities for the youths in the ministry.

Speaking when he addressed the youths, Mr Nkandu said that the new dawn Government will not deny opportunities for the youths because they are the owners of the current regime.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Hon Elias Mubanga stated that youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government, hence the creation of the Small and Medium Enterprises, adding that the creation of cooperatives is an initiative that will soon start Bearing fruits to the public.

Mr Mubanga charged that cooperatives are not only meant for CDF but other sister ministries which are stakeholders of the youths.

He has since challenged youths to align themselves into cooperatives and register companies in order to benefit from the current opportunities.

The duo were speaking today in Lusaka where they addressed some youths from different wards in Lusaka District.