9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zamtel to create 1, 500 direct and indirect jobs

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Zamtel to create 1, 500 direct and indirect jobs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mwansabombwe District Commissioner Morton Sikazwe says Zamtel’s expansion programme in the country reaffirms the government’s commitment to taking service delivery closer to the people as possible.

Speaking during the official launch of a customer service centre in Mwansabombwe, Mr Sikazwe said the opening of the customer service centre is welcome as it is in line with the new dawn government’s vision of ensuring that the country moves forward.

“ This is part of the over 100 centres that ZAMTEL intends to open,” he said adding that,” it will create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs for the people across the country.”

And ZAMTEL Luapula province regional manager Jaison Ng’oma said the company is implementing a number of innovations and digital solutions and is positioning itself to be a digital dominant player in the digital space

Mr. Ng’oma said his company is targeting to open 250 new service centres which will result in an increase in the number of vendors who are making a living through selling Zamtel products and services.

“ The service centre will address a number of challenges which local people have been experiencing in accessing such services like mobile money, sim card sales and replacements among others, “ he said.

With government’s support, the parastatal has heavily invested in network expansion and improvement making it the largest network provider in Zambia.

Meanwhile, area councilor Christine Ng’andwe also thanked Zamtel for the opening up of the service centre and appealed to the local people to make effective use of the services being provided.

Previous articleOnly death will end my relationship with the people of Ndola Central Constituency-Mulenga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zamtel to create 1, 500 direct and indirect jobs

Mwansabombwe District Commissioner Morton Sikazwe says Zamtel’s expansion programme in the country reaffirms the government’s commitment to taking service...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister of Finance’s Detailed Explanation on the Debt Restructuring Process

Economy Chief Editor - 11
THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING PROCESS AND THE IMF SUPPORTED PROGRAMME Lusaka, Sunday, 19th June 2022 – In light of public statements by certain sections of society...
Read more

The World Bank will provide funding amounting to $275 million to Zambia over the next three years

Economy Chief Editor - 23
Finance and National Development Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that the World Bank will provide funding amounting to US$275 million to Zambia over...
Read more

Full disclosure need, Zambians should be given an opportunity to scrutinize the IMF programme-Mwilima

Economy Chief Editor - 20
Fight Inequality Alliance (FIA) Zambia National Coordinator Lutangu Daisy Mwilima has demanded the full disclosure of the IMF programme to give citizens an opportunity...
Read more

Government should consider importing crude oil from Russia

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Copperbelt-based economist Chikabala Kaleta has said the Government should consider importing crude oil from Russia as a way of stabilizing fuel prices. Local fuel pump...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.