Mwansabombwe District Commissioner Morton Sikazwe says Zamtel’s expansion programme in the country reaffirms the government’s commitment to taking service delivery closer to the people as possible.

Speaking during the official launch of a customer service centre in Mwansabombwe, Mr Sikazwe said the opening of the customer service centre is welcome as it is in line with the new dawn government’s vision of ensuring that the country moves forward.

“ This is part of the over 100 centres that ZAMTEL intends to open,” he said adding that,” it will create over 1,500 direct and indirect jobs for the people across the country.”

And ZAMTEL Luapula province regional manager Jaison Ng’oma said the company is implementing a number of innovations and digital solutions and is positioning itself to be a digital dominant player in the digital space

Mr. Ng’oma said his company is targeting to open 250 new service centres which will result in an increase in the number of vendors who are making a living through selling Zamtel products and services.

“ The service centre will address a number of challenges which local people have been experiencing in accessing such services like mobile money, sim card sales and replacements among others, “ he said.

With government’s support, the parastatal has heavily invested in network expansion and improvement making it the largest network provider in Zambia.

Meanwhile, area councilor Christine Ng’andwe also thanked Zamtel for the opening up of the service centre and appealed to the local people to make effective use of the services being provided.