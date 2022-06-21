9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
General News
Huawei launches 7th ICT training program in Zambia

Chinese technological giant Huawei Technologies Zambia has launched 7th Information Communication Technology (ICT) program to train Zambian students.

The 7th Seeds for the Future Student Training Program seeks to support Zambia’s young ICT talents from various learning institutions.

Liu Guoyu, the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambian, commended Huawei and the Zambian government for the program.

He said the program will go a long way in accelerating Zambia’s ICT knowledge sharing which was critical for the country’s development.

He said the program was another milestone in promoting the bilateral cooperation that has existed between the two countries over the years.

The program, he said, has done a lot to cultivate ICT talent all over the world and commended Zambia’s consistent support to the program since 2015.

China, he said, stands ready to continue supporting Zambia in developing its digital economy and hoped that the students will use the knowledge gained to contribute to the country’s economic development.

Douglas Siakalima, the Minister of Education, commended Huawei for the program, saying the Chinese firm was complementing government efforts to promote ICT development in the country.

He said the program will go a long way in accelerating technological innovation by imparting skills to the young people, adding that the skills acquired will help the students in contributing to social-economic development.

According to him, about 75 Zambian students have benefited from the program since 2015 with 50 visiting the Huawei headquarters in China for practical experience.

The Minister further commended China for its endless support to various sectors of the economy and commended Huawei for its continued support to ICT development in the country.

