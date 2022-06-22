9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Kambwili formally arrested for hate speech

By Chief Editor
Police in Kasama have formally charged and arrested opposition PF Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili for hate speech contrary to section 70 sub section 1 and 2 of the penal code.

Mr. Kambwili’s lawyer Kennedy Mambwe confirmed this to journalists in Kasama late on Tuesday.

Mr Kambwili is still detained at Kasama Central Police Station.

His lawyer also revealed that he has made an application to have his client released on bond as the offence he is charged with is a bondable one.

“We don’t understand delays in releasing him. We have applied to the Officer in Charge to have him released but they keep saying they need to do a report, we don’t know which superiors they need to consult before releasing him,” he said.”

He added,” we are surprised because here we are taking about a constitutional right, he is a Zambian and he qualifies to be granted Police Bond. We are going to wait for the officers to act, they have told us to wait as they liase amongst themselves and they shall tell us when to appear in court.”

Dr. Kambwili aged 53 of Woodlands in Lusaka was on Monday warned and cautioned for the subject offence of Expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin contrary to Section 70 (i) and(ii) Chapter 87 as read with Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes of the Laws of Zambia.

This occurred between May 2021 and August 2021 at Radio Mano in Kasama, Northern Province.

