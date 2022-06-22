9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

The CDF Act of 2018 should be immediately amended as it hinders decentralization

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy The CDF Act of 2018 should be immediately amended as it hinders...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling for the urgent amendment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act No 11 of 2018.

ZNMNGD National Coordinator Nelson Banda said the CDF Act No 11 of 2018 in its current form hinders decentralization as it puts a lot of powers in organs and individuals at central government level.

Mr. Banda said amending the CDF Act would facilitate the actualization of development projects at local level to improve the livelihoods of citizens.

He said the present provision where projects have to be approved by the Minister of Local Government is counter-productive and a contradiction of decentralization.

Mr. Banda said the CDF Act must provide for a situation where approval of a project is done at local authority level.

“The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling on the Government of the Republic of Zambia through Parliament to urgently amend the Constituency Development Fund Act No 11 of 2018 so that development projects at local level can be actualized to effectively improve the livelihoods of citizens and contribute to the many development aspirations that the country has. In its current form, the Act is anti the spirit of decentralization as it puts a lot of powers in organs and individuals at central government level. The act must provide for a situation where approval of a project is done at local authority level whereas monitoring of project implementation should be the one to be left at higher levels. The present provision where projects have to be approved by the Minister is counter- productive and a negation of decentralization,” Mr. Banda said.

He said Parliament should ensure that there is equitable participation of women and men in the processes relating to CDF management and utilisation.

“The projects at local level are largely for the vulnerable women and children who should be able to benefit from such projects without unnecessary delays. Our country needs to build capacity at grass-root level through the creation of environments in which people are able to participate effectively in their own development. This way development will be realised without living anyone behind,” Mr. Banda.

“In amending the act, responsible parties must ensure that there is equitable participation of women and men in these processes. The present Act in many areas tends to be silent on this and may lead to a situation where women, the youth and those living with disabilities may be sidelined.ZNMNGD is urging the government to take the issue as a matter of urgency and therefore quickly amend the Act and ensure that equality and equity epitomize the basis of this important piece of legislation,” he said.

Previous articleChief Mumena demands that First Quantum Minerals first fulfills their Infrastructure Promise made in 2013

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

The CDF Act of 2018 should be immediately amended as it hinders decentralization

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling for the urgent amendment of the Constituency...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Amid pomp in Rwanda, where Commonwealth Heads of government meet this week, Africa’s exports to the UK are falling.

Economy Chief Editor - 3
By Edward Chisanga Commonwealth Heads of Government, including African members (I have no information about Zambia) meet today on Monday 20th June 2022 in Kigali,...
Read more

Nakonde cyclist killed in a hit and run

Economy Support Editor - 3
Police in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province are looking for unknown driver who caused the death of a cyclist in a hit and run. Muchinga...
Read more

New grain price tarries with that in the sub-region, says Dr Muyaule as he defends the K160 floor price for Maize

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Kitwe District Agriculture Coordinator Raphael Muyaule says the new maize price set by government tarries with the prices in the region. Speaking during a...
Read more

Kambwili detained for alleged tribal remarks

Economy Support Editor - 9
Police in Lusaka have detained opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili  for expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt against...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.