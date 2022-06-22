The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling for the urgent amendment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act No 11 of 2018.

ZNMNGD National Coordinator Nelson Banda said the CDF Act No 11 of 2018 in its current form hinders decentralization as it puts a lot of powers in organs and individuals at central government level.

Mr. Banda said amending the CDF Act would facilitate the actualization of development projects at local level to improve the livelihoods of citizens.

He said the present provision where projects have to be approved by the Minister of Local Government is counter-productive and a contradiction of decentralization.

Mr. Banda said the CDF Act must provide for a situation where approval of a project is done at local authority level.

“The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is calling on the Government of the Republic of Zambia through Parliament to urgently amend the Constituency Development Fund Act No 11 of 2018 so that development projects at local level can be actualized to effectively improve the livelihoods of citizens and contribute to the many development aspirations that the country has. In its current form, the Act is anti the spirit of decentralization as it puts a lot of powers in organs and individuals at central government level. The act must provide for a situation where approval of a project is done at local authority level whereas monitoring of project implementation should be the one to be left at higher levels. The present provision where projects have to be approved by the Minister is counter- productive and a negation of decentralization,” Mr. Banda said.

He said Parliament should ensure that there is equitable participation of women and men in the processes relating to CDF management and utilisation.

“The projects at local level are largely for the vulnerable women and children who should be able to benefit from such projects without unnecessary delays. Our country needs to build capacity at grass-root level through the creation of environments in which people are able to participate effectively in their own development. This way development will be realised without living anyone behind,” Mr. Banda.

“In amending the act, responsible parties must ensure that there is equitable participation of women and men in these processes. The present Act in many areas tends to be silent on this and may lead to a situation where women, the youth and those living with disabilities may be sidelined.ZNMNGD is urging the government to take the issue as a matter of urgency and therefore quickly amend the Act and ensure that equality and equity epitomize the basis of this important piece of legislation,” he said.