Zesco United have promoted two club legends to Mumba Mumamba’s bench that also sees a reshuffle to the first assistant position.

Goalkeeper Jacob Banda, who spent over 15 years at the club where he won eight league titles before retiring in 2019, is the new goalkeeper coach.

He replaces the long-serving goalkeeper trainer Emmanuel M’schili.

Ex-Zesco striker and Banda’s team mate Winston Kalengo shifts straight from the pitch to the dug-out as physical trainer.

Kalengo retired at the end of the 2021/2022 season after a career dating back to 2002 that started at Zanaco before joining Zesco in 2010.

He replaces ex- Chipolopolo defender Clive Hachilensa.

And Zesco CEO Charles Kalala who made the announcements on Wednesday also revealed that Emmanuel Siwale who has been assistant coach for the last five years has also left the position.

Siwale has been replaced by the man he took over from Alfred Lupiya who returns to Zesco two years after he was redeployed to Zesco feeder club Malaiti Rangers.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank the three officials for serving the club with great diligence and for contributing to the teams’ success,” Kalala told Zesco Media.