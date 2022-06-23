Leader of the Socialist Party (SP) Dr Fred M’membe has charged that Anglo America has a Foundation that is attempting to sponsor governments in Africa because of its interest in minerals.

Dr M’membe named the Foundation as the Brenthurst Foundation and charged that it has sponsored a puppet regime in Zambia.

He said the same organisation is now supporting Odinga Raila in the forthcoming elections in Kenya.

The opposition leader said this during the Leadership Conference Foundation on Mining in Lusaka yesterday.

“Anglo today has a Foundation that tries to sponsor governments across the continent, for what? For minerals. They are trying to support puppets in South Africa itself, they are trying to sponsor puppets in Zimbabwe, they have sponsored puppets here in Zambia and I say it without reservation. And I can prove it,” he said.

“If anyone wants to challenge me for calling them puppets, I am ready. We can sit on a table and discuss. They are trying to sponsor puppets in Kenya, in the for coming elections, the Brenthurst Foundation has gone to Kenya with some Zambians from State House.”

He charged that Anglo American is getting heavily involved in the governance of our country now.

“We have to resist like our own ancestors, we have to resist. This territory is all that we have. They have shown us that they are brutal, they are not kind to us. They have been mining for 100 years, what do they have for us? What have they left for us? What did we have to show for a 100 years of mining?

“Anglo American is getting heavily involved in the governance of our country now. They governed Zambia some time back and even after stopping governing directly they still governed. Even when we took over ZCCM they still ran ZCCM-IH. Don’t be deceived, it was still their mining. Yes, we got some little concessions, a little favours because we had a stronger voice but Anglo was still judge,” he said.

Dr M’membe expressed worry that with the strategic minerals located in the region, “we are going to see much more trouble.”

He also charged that it’s not just the investors but that armies are also coming to the country.

“They are supporting Odinga Raila, they are supporting Bobby Wine in Uganda. Why should a cooperation be interested in who governs the country? It’s because they have been doing that for centuries, they have been governing for centuries, directly and indirectly,” he said.

“And now with the strategic minerals located here in this region, we are going to see much more trouble. It’s not as peaceful as it seems, it’s not just a matter of talking to the investors here and there, there are armies behind that. They are coming.”