The Kasama Magistrate Court has granted opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili a K50,000 bail pending trial.

Mr. Kambwili has been granted bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties also to pay K50,000 each in their own recognizance.

This is in a case in which Mr. Kambwili has been charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin.

Mr. Kambwili was granted bail when he appeared before Kasama Resident Magistrate, Samson Mumba today for explanation of the charge.

Magistrate Mumba adjourned the case to July 7th, 2022 for mention.

And making submissions before applying for bail, defense lawyers expressed concern that Mr. Kambwili has been in detention since Monday 20th June, without being granted police bond.

The defence lawyers further bemoaned that the continued detention of Mr. Kambwili is not only unlawful but unjustified.