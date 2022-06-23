9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Gary Nkombo approves over 216 Community projects under CDF

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Gary Nkombo approves over 216 Community projects under CDF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that over 216 Community projects have so far been approved for implementation in 38 Constituencies at an estimated cost of K128 million.

And Mr Nkombo says 10, 200 pupils in 88 Constituencies have accessed secondary school bursaries at an estimated cost of K21 million while over 6,173 youths in 95 Constituencies have accessed skills development bursaries at an estimated cost of K33 million.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Nkombo said delays in the formation of Ward Development Committees, Constituency Development Committees, and inadequate knowledge by the general public on the opportunities and procedures of applying for CDF are some of the major causes of delayed disbursement of CDF.

And on the proposal by some stakeholders for government to amend the CDF guidelines, Mr Nkombo said these guidelines were drafted in line with the CDF Act and any amendments would require changes to the law.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu dispelled rumours that the government is delaying the disbursement of CDF because it has no money.

Previous articleZambia should take full reign of the mines or increase its ownership-SIchinga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Gary Nkombo approves over 216 Community projects under CDF

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that over 216 Community projects have so far been...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabika calls for revising of constitutions to accommodate more women

General News Chief Editor - 8
Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has called on political parties to revise their party constitutions to accommodate more women into leadership...
Read more

Police recruitment exercise to commence soon

General News Chief Editor - 13
Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba has assured Zambia officers on the Copperbelt will next week receive new fleet of vehicles to...
Read more

ZAF committed to defending both land, airspace – Lt.Gen.Barry

General News Chief Editor - 6
Zambia Airforce Commander Lieutenant General, Colin Barry says the Airforce will ensure both land and the airspace is protected to attract investment into the...
Read more

UPND petitions Ndola City Council to explain land scum involving a Chinese company

General News Chief Editor - 11
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has petitioned Ndola City Council (NCC) to explain land scum involving a Chinese company, China...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.