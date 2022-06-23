Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that over 216 Community projects have so far been approved for implementation in 38 Constituencies at an estimated cost of K128 million.

And Mr Nkombo says 10, 200 pupils in 88 Constituencies have accessed secondary school bursaries at an estimated cost of K21 million while over 6,173 youths in 95 Constituencies have accessed skills development bursaries at an estimated cost of K33 million.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Mr Nkombo said delays in the formation of Ward Development Committees, Constituency Development Committees, and inadequate knowledge by the general public on the opportunities and procedures of applying for CDF are some of the major causes of delayed disbursement of CDF.

And on the proposal by some stakeholders for government to amend the CDF guidelines, Mr Nkombo said these guidelines were drafted in line with the CDF Act and any amendments would require changes to the law.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu dispelled rumours that the government is delaying the disbursement of CDF because it has no money.