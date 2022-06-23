9.5 C
Government committed to repealing the NGO act to protect beneficiaries of their services – PS

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government says it remains committed to ensuring that the process to repeal and replace the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) ACT No 16 of 2009 is completed in order to create a harmonious and conducive environment for active operations of NGOs in Zambia.

Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Darko says cabinet had approved in principle the introduction of the bill in parliament to repeal and replace the NGO act adding that her ministry will work with the council of NGOs, the NGO registration board and other stakeholders to see to it that a final product reflects the aspirations of the larger NGOs in the country.

Mrs Darko was speaking in Choma today in a speech read on her behalf by the Registrar for NGOs, Pumulo Moyo during the standards and guidelines dissemination meeting for NGOs.

The Permanent Secretary says the standards and guidelines will also ensure that the beneficiaries of the services that NGOs provide are not only protected from exploitation but also ensure that the services they receive from NGOs are of good quality.

But Mrs Darko has encouraged registered NGOs to continue complying with the current law, especially submission of annual returns.

And earlier, Provincial Chairperson for Council of Non-governmental Organisation Wallace Mayiya called on Non-governmental organisations in the province to work together and ensure their opinions are heard.

Mr Mayiya also advised the NGOs to read the standards and guidelines as it requires them to be knowledgeable.

Previous articleLAZ joins in condemning the military brutality meted out on youths accused of insulting the President

