President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the European Union (EU) to partner with Zambia in exploring investment opportunities. Addressing the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium this morning, President Hichilema said Zambia’s vast freshwater bodies, arable land and central location make it better placed to be at the centre of ending poverty in Africa.

And President Hichilema said his administration is working hard to revamp the economy which had been on a downward trajectory for the past few years.

He appealed to the EU for financial assistance, research and development, technology and skills that will help Small and Media Entrepreneurs- (SME’s) grow their operations.

Meanwhile, the President told the EU Parliament that his administration will pay much attention to legislative reforms and strengthen oversight institutions which are key for compliance.

He said government will also undertake significant electoral reforms as recommended by the EU observer mission in the last year’s general elections.

And President Hichilema further reiterated government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Zambian women and youths. He however called on the EU to look to Africa for skilled human resources among youths and women.

The President also appealed to the EU to address migration issues with Africa which would make movements easy. He further said Zambia will continue being at the centre of promoting peace and security in region as evidenced from the peaceful elections last year.

On the Russia – Ukraine War, President Hichilema expressed concern on the challenges it has presented across the globe. He said food, fuel and fertilizer crisis have turned out to be huge challenges for Zambia because of the War.

President Hichilema thanked the EU for coming to his aid when he was incarcerated for 127 days in 2017 whilst in the opposition and for standing up for Zambia when there was so much political intolerance. He said his government has since brought to an end political intolerance as citizens are now able to free walk in public places despite belonging to different political parties.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected in Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of State General Meeting. The Global Summit which officially opens tomorrow is expected to be graced by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

And First Lady Mutinta Hichilema is in the Rwandan Capital Kigali. Mrs. Hichilema, who arrived last night around 22:01 hours, was received at Kigali International Airport by Rwanda State Minister for Justice, Solina Nyirahabimana, and Zambia’s Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Chipoka Mulenga among others.

While in Rwanda, the First Lady is expected to among other engagements, attend a meeting on ‘Violence against women and girls’ and a girls education project showcase.

She will also interact with other spouses of the Commonwealth Heads of State